Signet Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd, Star Housing Finance Ltd and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2021.

Signet Industries Ltd lost 7.63% to Rs 54.45 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65258 shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd tumbled 7.62% to Rs 78.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59888 shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd crashed 7.30% to Rs 483.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2473 shares in the past one month.

Star Housing Finance Ltd pared 6.01% to Rs 85.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25137 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd fell 5.28% to Rs 673.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20440 shares in the past one month.

