NHPC standalone net profit rises 146.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 71.48% to Rs 1950.34 crore

Net profit of rose 146.39% to Rs 492.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.48% to Rs 1950.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 2630.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2769.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 8161.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6938.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1950.341137.348161.186938.2250.4119.7954.9153.521566.30275.935334.774274.141154.85-68.593744.782878.63492.29199.802630.552769.03

