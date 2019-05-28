NHPC standalone net profit rises 146.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 71.48% to Rs 1950.34 croreNet profit of NHPC rose 146.39% to Rs 492.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.48% to Rs 1950.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 2630.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2769.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 8161.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6938.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1950.341137.34 71 8161.186938.22 18 OPM %50.4119.79 -54.9153.52 - PBDT1566.30275.93 468 5334.774274.14 25 PBT1154.85-68.59 LP 3744.782878.63 30 NP492.29199.80 146 2630.552769.03 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU