NIBE bags Rs 57-cr order from L&T

The company has received four purchase orders from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) amounting to Rs 57.33 crore.

The order is for manufacturing bridge center module structure and other assemblies and sub-assemblies of modular bridge project. The order is to be executed by March 2024.

NIBE is in the business of trading in electronic components, fabrication materials, job work relating to fabrication works and consultancy in technical project etc. The company is service provider in field of design, supply, erection, testing, commissioning of Low voltage & Medium voltage lines including substations on turnkey basis.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in Q3 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 95.4% YoY to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Shares of NIBE rose 3.71% to Rs 336.55 on Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

