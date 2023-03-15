Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2023.

Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 11.62% to Rs 247.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38367 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd crashed 6.67% to Rs 623.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd lost 5.19% to Rs 169.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81127 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd plummeted 4.87% to Rs 19.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 4.16% to Rs 51.32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38829 shares in the past one month.

