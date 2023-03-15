CHD Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Brooks Laboratories Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2023.

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Brooks Laboratories Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2023.

CHD Chemicals Ltd lost 12.82% to Rs 5.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4467 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 49.77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2343 shares in the past one month.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 70.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3703 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd dropped 8.15% to Rs 14.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22140 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd shed 7.42% to Rs 69. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29868 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)