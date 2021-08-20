Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 19.53 points or 1.29% at 1538.75 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 4.91%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.39%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.28%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.73%), ITI Ltd (up 0.51%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.03%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.65%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.12%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.39 or 0.31% at 55455.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.45 points or 0.4% at 16503.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.65 points or 0.33% at 26150.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.5 points or 0.39% at 8109.6.

On BSE,815 shares were trading in green, 1779 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

