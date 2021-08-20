Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 4.89 points or 0.18% at 2713.9 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.68%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.35%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.21%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.19%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.29%), K E C International Ltd (down 1.26%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 1.03%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.39 or 0.31% at 55455.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.45 points or 0.4% at 16503.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.65 points or 0.33% at 26150.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.5 points or 0.39% at 8109.6.

On BSE,815 shares were trading in green, 1779 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

