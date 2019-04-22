Nifty April futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,615.45, at premium of 21 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,594.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.47 lakh crore compared with Rs 21.63 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 158.35 points or 1.35% to settle at 11,594.45

(RIL), and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1,344.40, compared with spot closing price of 1344. April 2019 futures traded at 238, compared with spot closing price of 238.10. April 2019 futures traded at 2,274.45, compared with spot closing price of 2,266.90.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 25 April 2019.

