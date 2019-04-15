Nifty April futures at premium

Infosys, and April 2019 most active

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11729.70, at premium of 39.35 points over the Nifty's closing of 11690.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.82 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 46.90 points or 0.40% to settle at 11,690.35.

Infosys, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. April 2019 futures traded at 729.45, compared with spot closing price of 728.20. April 2019 futures traded at 2118, compared with spot closing price of 2113. April 2019 futures traded at 232.25, compared with spot closing price of 232.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)