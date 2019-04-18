Turnover in F&O segment soars

Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, 2019 most active

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11766.55, at premium of 13.75 points over the Nifty's closing of 11752.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 21.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 34.35 points or 0.29% to settle at 11,752.80.

(RIL), and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1388, compared with spot closing price of 1386.05. April 2019 futures traded at 1561, compared with spot closing price of 1555.10. 2019 futures traded at 404.50, compared with spot closing price of 403.35.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

