Turnover in F&O segment soars

Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Bank April 2019 futures most active
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11766.55, at premium of 13.75 points over the Nifty's closing of 11752.80 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 21.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 34.35 points or 0.29% to settle at 11,752.80.
Reliance Industries (RIL), InterGlobe Aviation and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL April 2019 futures traded at 1388, compared with spot closing price of 1386.05. InterGlobe Aviation April 2019 futures traded at 1561, compared with spot closing price of 1555.10. ICICI Bank April 2019 futures traded at 404.50, compared with spot closing price of 403.35.
The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.
