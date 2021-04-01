NSE VIX tumbles below 20 mark

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,936.05, a premium of 68.70 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,867.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 73.41 lakh crore compared with Rs 35.37 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 176.65 points or 1.2% to 14,867.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.18% to 19.9875.

HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

