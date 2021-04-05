Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX surged 6.14% to 21.215 amid broader selloff.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,706.60, a premium of 68.80 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,637.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 29.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 73.41 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 229.55 points or 1.54% to 14,637.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.14% to 21.215.

RIL, SBI and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

