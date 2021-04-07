Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 2.84% to 20.2475.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,880.50, a premium of 61.45 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,819.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.86 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.85 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 135.55 points or 0.92% to 14,819.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.84% to 20.2475.

RIL, Adani Ports & SEZ and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

