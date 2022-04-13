Nifty April futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,506.05, a premium of 30.4 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,475.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 185.94 lakh crore compared with Rs 113.72 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 54.65 points or 0.31% to settle at 17,475.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.05% to 17.79.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)