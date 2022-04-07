Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

Nifty April trade at steep premium

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,742, a premium of 52.55 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,639.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 209.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 103.65 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 168.1 points or 0.94% to settle at 17,639.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.13% to 18.9975.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

