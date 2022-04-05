Nifty April Futures Trade With Premium

India VIX rose as shares declined

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,996.35, a premium of 38.95 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,957.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 85.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 84.35 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 96 points or 0.53% to settle at 17,957.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.23% to 18.4875.

HDFC Bank, Adani Ports & SEZ and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)