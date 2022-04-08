Nifty April futures trade with premium

India VIX slumped nearly 7% as shares rallied

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,894.95, a premium of 110.6 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,784.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 62.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 209.49 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 144.8 points or 0.82% to settle at 17,784.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.89% to 17.6875.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and RBL Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

