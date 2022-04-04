Nifty April futures trade with premium

India VIX fell 2.86% to 17.9075

The Nifty April 2022 were at 18,092, a premium of 38.6 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,053.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 84.35 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.49 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 382.95 points or 2.17% to settle at 18,053.40.

HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

