Nifty April futures trade with premium

India VIX rose 2.89% to 19.0225

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,860.20, a premium of 52.55 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,807.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 103.65 lakh crore compared with Rs 85.95 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 149.75 points or 0.83% to settle at 17,807.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.89% to 19.0225.

Tata Power, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

