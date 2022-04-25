Nifty April futures trade with premium

India VIX soared 15.82% to 21.2575 as shares declined.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 16,981.90, a premium of 27.95 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,953.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 71.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 55.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 218 points or 1.27% to settle at 16,953.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 15.82% to 21.2575.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)