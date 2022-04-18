Nifty April 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX spurts 9%

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel most active in segment.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,243.95, a premium of 70.30 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,173.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 63.16 lakh crore compared with Rs 185.94 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 302 points or 1.73% to settle at 17,173.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.71% to 19.3350.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

