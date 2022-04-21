Nifty April 2022 futures trades at premium; India VIX falls 4%

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 17,414, a premium of 21.40 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,392.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 185.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 118.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 256.05 points or 1.49% to settle at 17,392.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.39% to 17.8525.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

