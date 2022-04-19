Nifty April 2022 futures trades at discount; India VIX rises 2%

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) most active in segment.

The Nifty April 2022 were at 16,910.90, a discount of 47.75 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,958.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 99.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.16 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 215 points or 1.25% to settle at 16,958.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.27% to 19.7750.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2022.

