Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

VIX declines 7% as shares rally

The Nifty December 2021 was at 16,814, a premium of 43.15 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,770.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 70.39 lakh crore compared with Rs 64.05 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 156.65 points or 0.94% to settle at 16,770.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.52% to 17.5375.

Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)