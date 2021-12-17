Nifty December 2021 futures trade at premium

Infosys, Wipro and Reliance Industries (RIL) most active in segment.

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,022, a premium of 36.80 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,985.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 50.76 lakh crore compared with Rs 150 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 263.20 points or 1.53% to settle at 16,985.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.78% at 16.3375.

Infosys, Wipro and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

