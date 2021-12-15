Nifty December 2021 futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), TVS Motor Company and Axis Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,247.65, a premium of 26.25 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,221.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 66.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 62.72 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 103.50 points or 0.60% to settle at 17,221.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.56% at 17.2175.

Reliance Industries (RIL), TVS Motor Company and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

