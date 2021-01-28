Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to monthly derivatives expiry.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 13,840, a premium of 22.45 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 13,817.55.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 77.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.54 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 149.95 points or 1.07% to 13,817.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, remained unchanged at 24.29.

Axis Bank, RIL and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

