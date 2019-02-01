Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops
The Nifty February 2019 futures traded at 10,918, a premium of 24.35 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,893.65 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.14 lakh crore compared with Rs 19.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session. The January 2019 F&O contracts expired yesterday, 31 January 2019.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 62.70 points or 0.58% to settle at 10,893.65
State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
SBI February 2019 futures traded at 283, compared with spot closing price of 282.60. ICICI Bank February 2019 futures traded at 355, compared with spot closing price of 353.35. Maruti Suzuki India February 2019 futures traded at 6,966.35, compared with spot closing price of 6,930.
