Nifty February 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty February 2019 traded at 10,918, a premium of 24.35 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,893.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.14 lakh crore compared with Rs 19.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session. The January 2019 F&O contracts expired yesterday, 31 January 2019.

In the cash market, the index surged 62.70 points or 0.58% to settle at 10,893.65

(SBI), and India were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI February 2019 futures traded at 283, compared with spot closing price of 282.60. February 2019 futures traded at 355, compared with spot closing price of 353.35. India February 2019 futures traded at 6,966.35, compared with spot closing price of 6,930.

