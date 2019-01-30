Nifty January 2019 futures at discount

Turnover in F&O segment surges

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10,633, a discount of 18.80 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,651.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.19 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 0.40 points to settle at 10,651.80

ICICI Bank, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

January 2019 futures traded at 368.45, compared with spot closing price of 368.40. January 2019 futures traded at 689.65, compared with spot closing price of 691. January 2019 futures traded at 1,195.20, compared with spot closing price of 1195.75.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire tomorrow, 31 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)