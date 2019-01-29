JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 1.28%
Nifty January 2019 futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment falls

The Nifty January 2019 futures traded at 10,699.45, a premium of 47.25 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,652.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.98 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 9.35 points or 0.09% to settle at 10,652.20

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Bajaj Finance January 2019 futures traded at 2,570, compared with spot closing price of 2567.95. Reliance Industries January 2019 futures traded at 1,217.85, compared with spot closing price of 1,214.90. HDFC January 2019 futures traded at 1,930.55, compared with spot closing price of 1,928.50.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.

