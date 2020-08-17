Nifty hovers above 11,200 mark; breadth strong

Barometers were trading with small gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the crucial 11,200 mark. At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 53.16 points or 0.14% at 37,930.16. The Nifty 50 index rose 31.65 points or 0.28% at 11,210.9.

The broader market traded with decent gains. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1496 shares rose and 1050 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 46.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 797.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 August, provisional data showed.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.16% to 21.925. The Nifty August 2020 futures were trading at 11,220.90, at a premium of 12.1 points compared with the spot at 11,208.80

The Nifty weekly option chain for 20 August 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI 28.32 lakh contracts at the 11,400 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 28.28 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 27 August 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 22.21 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 35.52 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 21,674,130 with 7,75,275 deaths. India reported 6,76,900 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 50,921 deaths while 19,19,842 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Economy:

India's exports contracted for the fifth straight month in July, falling by 10.21% to $26.33 billion. In rupee terms, exports stood at Rs 1,77,305.79 crore in July 2020, down 2.14%, as per the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

The imports too contracted by 28.40% to $28.47 billion in July from $39.76 billion in the same month last year. In terms of rupee, imports were down 21.96 per cent YoY to Rs Rs 2,13,499.56 crore. The trade deficit for July was $4.83 billion as against a surplus of $790 million in June and a deficit of $13.43 billion in the year ago period.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Fortis Healthcare fell 1.14% to Rs 134.25 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 178.90 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 67.81 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated operating revenues in Q1 FY21 fell 46.77% to Rs 605.9 crore from Rs 1138.3 crore reported in Q1 FY20. Hospital business revenues were at Rs 488.3 crore (down 46.51% YoY) while the revenue from the diagnostic business was at Rs 140.4 crore (down 45.66% YoY) during the quarter. Fortis recorded an EBITDA loss of Rs 98.8 crore in the June quarter as against a profit of Rs 161.8 crore in the same period last year. Fortis recorded an income of Rs 45 crore under exceptional items as it was a concession received due to COVID-19. Before exceptional items, the company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 208.7 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 42.8 in Q1 FY20.

SJVN jumped 2% after the company bagged 100 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat at Rs 2.80 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis. The PSU enterprises said it participated in Open Bidding process for allotment of 100 MW in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat and bagged the quoted capacity of 100 MW at Rs 2.80 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. The tentative cost of construction / development of this project is Rs 450 crore. The project is expected to generate 244 MU / year and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN for 25 years. This 100 MW Solar Plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2022.

Aarti Drugs jumped 10.51% to Rs 2,335.55 after the company said its board will meet on Thursday, 20 August 2020, to consider issuing bonus shares

