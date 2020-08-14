Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.57%, NIFTY Crashes 1.08%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 2.57% at 1425.15 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda dropped 4.16%, Punjab National Bank fell 3.01% and State Bank of India slipped 2.67%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 44.00% over last one year compared to the 1.35% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.56% and Nifty Bank index has slid 2.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.08% to close at 11178.4 while the SENSEX has slid 1.13% to close at 37877.34 today.

