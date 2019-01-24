Nifty January 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment jumps

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10877.60, a premium of 27.80 points from the Nifty's closing of 10849.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 16.41 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.22 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 18.30 points or 0.17% to settle at 10,849.80.

Yes Bank, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

January 2019 futures traded at 226.40, compared with spot closing price of 225.50. January 2019 futures traded at 1250.40, compared with spot closing price of 1249. January 2019 futures traded at 366.60, compared with spot closing price of 365.55.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.

