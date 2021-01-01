Nifty January futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped below 20 mark.

The Nifty January 2020 were at 14,050.5, a premium of 32 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,018.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 57.82 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 36.75 points or 0.26% to attain a record closing high of 14,018.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.27% to 19.56.

The Nifty option chain for 28 January 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 21 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.93 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike price.

RIL, SBI and Bharat Electronics were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2020.

