Nifty Dec futures trade at discount

VIX rises for third consecutive trading session

The Nifty December 2020 were at 13,978, a discount of 3.95 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 13,981.95.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 30.84 lakh crore compared with Rs 23.91 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 49.35 points, or 0.35% to attain a record closing high of 13,981.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.53% to 21.11.

The Nifty option chain for 31 December 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 53.77 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 44.22 lakh contracts was seen at 13,400 strike price.

RIL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for December expiry.

The December 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 31 December 2020.

