Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,894.25, a premium of 33.9 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,860.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 24.61 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.99 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 69.9 points or 0.44% to 15,860.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 11.45% to 13.3675.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

