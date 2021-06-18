Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 3.2% to 14.7975.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,727.50, a premium of 44.15 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,683.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 39.21 lakh crore compared with Rs 94.56 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 8.05 points or 0.05% to 15,683.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.2% to 14.7975.

Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)