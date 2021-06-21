Nifty June futures trade at small premium

NSE VIX rose 1.77% to 15.06.

The Nifty June 2021 were at 15,748.85, a premium of 2.35 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,746.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 37.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 39.21 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 63.15 points or 0.4% to 15,746.5.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.77% to 15.06.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for June expiry.

The June F&O contracts will expire on 24 June 2021.

