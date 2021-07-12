Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rose 0.38% to 12.9925.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,709.85, a premium of 17.25 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,692.60.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 37.10 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.32 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 2.8 points or 0.02% to 15,692.60.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

