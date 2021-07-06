Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rose 1.71% to 12.275

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,832, a premium of 13.75 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,818.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 47 lakh crore compared with Rs 27.16 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 16.10 points or 0.1% to 15,818.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.71% to 12.275.

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

