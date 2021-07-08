NSE VIX spurts 11% to cross 13 mark

Turnover soared in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,731, a premium of 3.1 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,727.90.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 104.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 47 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 151.75 points or 0.96% to 15,727.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 11.03% to 13.56.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

