Nifty July futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,940, a premium of 15.8 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,924.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 93.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 47.94 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 70.25 points or 0.44% to 15,924.20, registering a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.54% to 12.27.

HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

