Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE VIX slumped 4.5% to 12.94.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,721, a premium of 31.20 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,689.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 33.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 104.93 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 38.10 points or 0.24% to 15,689.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 4.55% to 12.9425.

TCS, Tata Steel and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

