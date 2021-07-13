Nifty July futures trade at premium

VIX declined fell 2.84% to 12.62 as shares advanced.

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,833.95, a premium of 21.6 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,812.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 39.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 37.10 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 119.75 points or 0.76% to 15,812.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.84% to 12.6225.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

