Nifty June 2019 futures trade at discount

RIL, SBI and 2019 most active

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11,788.95, a discount of 7.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,796.45 in the cash market.

The Nifty July 2019 was at 11,828.10, a premium of 31.65 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.57 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.03 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index jumped 96.80 points or 0.83% to settle at 11,796.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.40% at 15.01.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 34.87 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 40.19 lakh contracts was seen at 11700 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,700 and 12,000 levels for the Nifty.

Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 1296, compared with spot closing price of 1295.40. June 2019 futures were at 356.20, compared with spot closing price of 356.75. 2019 futures were at 433.60, compared with spot closing price of 433.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 27 June 2019. The July 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 July 2019.

