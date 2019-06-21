Turnover in F&O segment tumbles

Nifty June 2019 at premium

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11,754.50, a premium of 30.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,724.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 26.32 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index slumped 107.65 points or 0.91% to settle at 11,724.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.46% at 14.625.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 42.12 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 34.59 lakh contracts was seen at 11700 strike price.

Housing Finance, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing June 2019 futures were at 612.05, compared with spot closing price of 610. June 2019 futures were at 349.55, compared with spot closing price of 349.10. June 2019 futures were at 893.30, compared with spot closing price of 889.40.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

