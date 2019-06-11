Turnover in F&O segment declines

Nifty June at premium

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11978.80, a premium of 13.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11965.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.48 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index increased by 42.90 points or 0.36% to settle at 11,965.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell by 3.52% to settle at 14.4475.

On the options front, maximum call (OI) of 25.29 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 28.31 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

Housing Finance, (SBI) and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing June 2019 futures closed at 677.90, compared with spot closing price of 674.15. June 2019 futures closed at 348.50, compared with spot closing price of 347.85. June 2019 futures closed at 1,334.35, compared with spot closing price of 1329.55.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expires on 27 June 2019.

