Turnover rises in F&O segment

The Nifty June 2019 were at 11,720.90, a premium of 29.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,691.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 15.36 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index settled almost flat at 11,691.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.44% to settle at 14.535.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 25.77 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 27.78 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

Housing Finance, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing Finance June 2019 futures were at 557, compared with spot closing price of 558. June 2019 futures were at 339.85, compared with spot closing price of 338.7. June 2019 futures were at 1284, compared with spot closing price of 1282.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on 27 June 2019.

