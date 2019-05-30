Turnover in F&O segment spurts

Nifty June at premium

The Nifty June 2019 closed at 11978, a premium of 32.10 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11945.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 23.70 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.36 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose by 84.80 points or 0.71% to settle at 11,945.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.64% at 15.645.

On the options front, maximum call open interest (OI) of 15.41 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry. Maximum put OI of 25.84 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures closed at 356.30, compared with spot closing price of 354. June 2019 futures closed at 1336.90, compared with spot closing price of 1330. HDFC May 2019 futures closed at 2193.05, compared with spot closing price of 2179.10.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expires on 27 June 2019.

