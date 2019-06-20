Nifty June 2019 futures at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11,856.10, a premium of 147.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,831.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.32 lakh crore compared with Rs 15.36 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index increased by 140.30 points or 1.20% to settle at 11,831.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell by 4% at 14.14.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 28 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.49 lakh contracts was seen at 11700 strike price.

State Bank of India, Housing Finance and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures were at 346.40, compared with spot closing price of 346 Housing Finance June 2019 futures were at 601, compared with spot closing price of 603. June 2019 futures were at 431.70, compared with spot closing price of 433.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 27 June 2019.

